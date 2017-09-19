ZTE USA unveils low-tier $80 Tempo X

ZTE introduced its latest low-end smartphone to the US, the Tempo X, which it said offers customers “everything you need at a price you can afford”.

The device, a follow up from the Tempo phone released last year, will be available on Sprint’s Boost Mobile pre-paid network, at a cost of $79.99.

In a blog post, ZTE said the Tempo X “packs upgraded features into the perfect pocket-sized phone that allows you to do all that you want and you won’t break the bank”.

Emphasising on “pocket-sized”, the Tempo X has a 5-inch screen, up from its predecessor’s 4 inch screen, as well as a 5 megapixel rear camera, and a 2 megapixel front camera.

It also comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage,

The phone will also run on the Android Nougat 7.1.1 operating system, and offers a number of other features “into a very affordable piece of hardware”.

ZTE talked up the phone’s 1GHz quad core processor, making apps easy to use and download, while access to the Android Nougat operating system provides customers additional functionality.

The Tempo X’s 2,200 mAh battery also “holds enough power to last the day”, added ZTE.

To sweeten the offer, Boost Mobile said it would offer those who make the switch two lines of unlimited voice and text, as well as 3GB of 4G for each line at a cost of $50 a month.