English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

ZTE USA unveils low-tier $80 Tempo X

19 SEP 2017

ZTE introduced its latest low-end smartphone to the US, the Tempo X, which it said offers customers “everything you need at a price you can afford”.

The device, a follow up from the Tempo phone released last year, will be available on Sprint’s Boost Mobile pre-paid network, at a cost of $79.99.

In a blog post, ZTE said the Tempo X “packs upgraded features into the perfect pocket-sized phone that allows you to do all that you want and you won’t break the bank”.

Emphasising on “pocket-sized”, the Tempo X has a 5-inch screen, up from its predecessor’s 4 inch screen, as well as a 5 megapixel rear camera, and a 2 megapixel front camera.

It also comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage,

The phone will also run on the Android Nougat 7.1.1 operating system, and offers a number of other features “into a very affordable piece of hardware”.

ZTE talked up the phone’s 1GHz quad core processor, making apps easy to use and download, while access to the Android Nougat operating system provides customers additional functionality.

The Tempo X’s 2,200 mAh battery also “holds enough power to last the day”, added ZTE.

To sweeten the offer, Boost Mobile said it would offer those who make the switch two lines of unlimited voice and text, as well as 3GB of 4G for each line at a cost of $50 a month.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sprint signs as Essential Phone partner

ZTE back to drawing board with crowdsourced phone

ZTE to launch gigabit handset at MWC17
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association