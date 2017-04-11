ZTE unveils smartwatch in US wearables debut

ZTE entered the US wearables market with the launch of the Quartz connected smartwatch, a device which “evokes a bold design and smart experience at an unbeatable price”.

The vendor’s ZTE USA unit said the smartwatch launch officially marks its “entry into the exciting wearable space”, adding the device will be exclusively available from the country’s third largest operator, T-Mobile US.

ZTE’s Quartz is powered by Google Android Wear 2.0 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, and the China-based firm put a big emphasis on the watch’s connectivity in its announcement.

It said consumers will be able to connect virtually “wherever and whenever”, through T-Mobile’s network, providing users the ability to make calls, receive texts and access a range of services “without always having to carry their smartphone”.

With the watch priced at $192, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA Lixin Cheng implied its wearable strategy will be similar to its smartphone approach in the country.

“We are known to push the boundaries of affordable premium smartphones. With this smartwatch, we are expanding our reach into the wearables segment and offering our customers a rich, connected smartwatch experience while maintaining our affordability value proposition,” he said.

Other specs of the watch include a “long battery life”, the option to interchange wrist bands and customise watch faces and a 1.4 AMOLED display.

The device will be available from 14 April on the T-Mobile website and in T-Mobile stores from 21 April.