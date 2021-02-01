 Xiaomi files lawsuit to overturn US investment ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi files lawsuit to overturn US investment ban

01 FEB 2021

Xiaomi initiated legal action against two US government departments seeking to overturn a ban on local investors owning shares in the Chinese device maker.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, Xiaomi said a decision by the US defence and treasury departments to include it as a “Communist Chinese military company was factually incorrect” and “deprived the company of legal due process”.

Xiaomi explained it acted to protect its interests by asking a US district court to declare the decision illegal and reverse it.

The US requires investors to divest their holdings in companies deemed to have links with the Chinese military: Huawei, all three major Chinese operators and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp are among the businesses already listed.

IDC data showed Xiaomi ranked third in global smartphone shipments in Q4 2020, shipping 43.3 million units.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India smartphone market poised for continued growth

Xiaomi unveils China flagship, teases budget device

Xiaomi bets on affordability with latest 5G models
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association