 Vietnam Q1 handset exports rise - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vietnam Q1 handset exports rise

09 APR 2021

Vietnam recorded growth in revenue from exports of mobile phones and related components in the first quarter, following stagnation in 2020, local media reported.

Vietnamnet reported the value of exports of handsets and parts rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to $14.1 billion, data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed. The country’s overall production of mobile phones increased 2.7 per cent to 54.4 million units.

Exports accounted for the majority of production, with domestic consumption of electronics, computers and optical equipment declining 13.5 per cent, the newspaper noted.

The higher output of handsets fuelled a 48.1 per cent jump in imports of goods in the mobile phone and components category to $4.9 billion.

Exports of mobile phone and components in 2020 as a whole were flat at $51.2 billion The Saigon Times wrote, citing General Statistics Office of Vietnam data.

Samsung reportedly accounted for the bulk of mobile phone exports during the year: it began shifting production to Vietnam and other countries in late 2019 after halting manufacturing at Chinese factories.

Google also shifted production of its Pixel smartphones from China to Vietnam about the same time.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG halts launch of all new smartphones

Samsung hit by Qualcomm chip shortage

Oppo captures top spot in China smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association