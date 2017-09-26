Verizon smartwatch bites the dust

Verizon discontinued its own-brand Wear24 smartwatch after just four months on the market, with Android Police stating there had been “mounting negative reviews” for the device.

The device included integrated LTE connectivity and came in at a not especially cheap $300 with two-year contract (or $350 without). At launch, the operator highlighted its ability to receive text and calls made to the owner’s smartphone, as well as its ability to stream music.

But it did not feature contactless payment technology, unlike rival smartwatches.

Verizon’s Wear24 page now redirects to a support page. The company confirmed to Android Police the device is no more, without detailing the reasons for its demise.