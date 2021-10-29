 Supply chain woes chip away at smartphone sales - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Supply chain woes chip away at smartphone sales

29 OCT 2021

Global chip shortages led to limited inventories for smartphone manufacturers during Q3, resulting in a 6 per cent year-on-year decline in shipments, Canalys revealed.

The company placed shipments at 325.5 million units compared with 348 million units in Q3 2020, with analysts noting supply constraints are now extending to the high end of the market, as evidenced by shortages of Samsung Galaxy Note devices.

Samsung retained its position as the world’s leading smartphone vendor, shipping 69.4 million units and claiming a 21 per cent market share, though Canalys noted its numbers were down year-on-year.

Canalys cited the iPhone 13 and the reopening of retail outlets as drivers of Apple’s shipments, with the vendor regaining second place on 49.2 million units.

Apple “continues to curry favour with network operators, helping to drive their user bases toward 5G, and getting iPhones prioritised in their portfolios”, research analyst Le Xuan Chiew stated.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Sony targets visual media boost with Xperia PRO-I

Smartwatches fuel wearable band rise

Researchers caution on revenue cut from repair rules
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association