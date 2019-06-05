 Speculation surrounds Huawei smartphone production - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Speculation surrounds Huawei smartphone production

05 JUN 2019

Huawei defended against reports it had stopped several smartphone production lines at a time of uncertainty about how its current US-related woes will impact demand.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported contract manufacturer Foxconn stopped producing some devices for Huawei, as the Chinese vendor reduced orders for new phones. However, it is not clear which models are affected, meaning it is possible this is a normal product management move covering older smartphones.

Huawei said global production volumes are “normal, with no notable adjustments in either direction”, although this comes against a backdrop of shipment growth.

But with the full impact of the US blacklisting, which prevents Huawei working with US technology partners including Google for Android, still unclear, there is certainly the potential for weakened demand until the situation becomes clearer.

Several UK operators shelved the launch of 5G smartphones from Huawei to support the launch of next-generation mobile networks.

The SCMP report cited comments from George Zhao, president of Huawei’s youth-focused Honor unit, who acknowledged lofty goals set by the vendor could be affected. “As the new situation has emerged, it is too early to say whether we are able to achieve the goal.”

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Huawei woes could spark smartphone shakeup

Huawei joins the Snapdragon PC set

Huawei mooted as unusual tech partner for Apple
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association