Realme adds smartphone options, brings tablet to EU

Realme bolstered its low and mid-tier smartphone presence with the launch of 4G and 5G models priced below £300 ($366.56), while also debuting its Pad Mini tablet in the European market.

As is increasingly common in the smartphone market, the Chinese vendor highlighted the camera credentials of its Realme 9 range, claiming an industry-first by offering a 108MP professional-quality camera running Samsung’s Isocell HM6 image sensor.

The 4G Realme 9 model runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and features a 90Hz super AMOLED with a 360Hz touch sampling rate which the vendor stated provides benefits when “browsing, gaming or live streaming”.

Realme 9 is priced at £249 in 8GB memory and 128GB storage format, and comes in gold, black and white colour options.

The 5G version runs a Snapdragon 695 processor offering dual-SIM and –standby capabilities, and what Realme claimed is the “highest CPU clock speed in the segment”, up to 2.2GHz.

Camera capabilities comprise a 50MP high-resolution main unit, 2MP black and white portrait and comparable-sized macro lenses. A 16MP selfie module is fitted.

Realme 9 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charge. Colour options are black and white, with a price of £249 in 4GB/128GB guise.

The vendor’s Pad Mini runs Android, a Unisoc T616 processor and features a 6400mAh battery. It comes in grey or blue, with a €179.99 ($187.38) price tag in 3GB/32GB format or €199.99 with 4GB/64GB, both Wi-Fi only.