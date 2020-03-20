 Qualcomm prepares for global smartphone upswing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm prepares for global smartphone upswing

20 MAR 2020

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf hailed the return of smartphone demand in China after a recent drop caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, adding it is positioning itself to take advantage of expected rebounds in other markets.

In an interview with CNBC, Mollenkopf said handset activations in China plummeted at the end of January, but had recovered by the beginning of March.

The CEO told the news service “the demand and the activations” (people buying and turning phones on) had returned, reaching broadly “the same level” from the same point in 2019.

He added its OEM partners in Asia are prioritising “technologies that are good for Qualcomm,” including 5G, but said it’s too early to tell whether shipments of compatible smartphones would hit its forecast of 175 million to 225 million units in 2020.

Mollenkopf said Qualcomm does not believe the pandemic will impact its schedule for 5G products, adding development of the next-generation technology continues among employees working from home and with limited staff in laboratories.

The CEO noted the company is working with an eye to the future: “I think the biggest issue you have to be prepared for is when this thing snaps back it snaps back hard, and make sure you’re in a position to take advantage of it. And so we’re trying to do the best job we can to be prepared.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

OnePlus makes major commitment to 5G research

China smartphone market slammed by virus

Smartphone shipments to drop due to Covid-19
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association