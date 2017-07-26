English
HomeDevicesNews

Motorola unwraps latest Z smartphone

26 JUL 2017

Motorola announced what it described as its “most advanced smartphone ever”, alongside a new “Mod” peripheral – a 360°camera.

The company said Z2 Force Edition has a 5.5-inch quad-HD screen “guaranteed not to crack or shatter”, a slim metal design, dual 12MP cameras and “the fastest possible data speeds”.

Motorola’s dual camera format is similar to that used in Huawei’s P9 and P10, which combines monochrome and colour lenses. Also onboard is a 5MP front-facing camera.

It is also said to feature an “all day battery”, with “TurboPower” fast charging to deliver fast top-ups. At 2,730mAh, there is clearly some trade-off between battery capacity and thickness.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, it also offers gigabit LTE support. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (with microSD expansion).

Moto Z2 Force edition continues with the trend of omitting the 3.5mm headphone port.

As with the earlier Z2 Play, the new smartphone has features including night display, which automatically adjusts the screen to warmer tones, and Moto Voice, which provides information such as daily weather and calendar updates.

The device will be available from the main US operators plus retailer Best Buy and Motorola.com, with the unlocked version costing $799.99 direct from the vendor.

It will be available in Mexico and Brazil as well as various EMEA markets later in the year.

Moto 360 Camera
The 360 Camera peripheral can be used to turn a compatible Z-series device into a 360°degree canera, capturing 4K video with “immersive 3D audio”.

Priced at $299.99, it will be available globally from 10 August.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve Costello

