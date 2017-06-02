English
HomeDevicesNews

Moto updates Z Play, adds new Mods

02 JUN 2017

Motorola unveiled a new Z-series smartphone, alongside a new set of Mods peripherals, stating the add-ons offer “unprecedented mobile innovation”.

The Moto Z2 Play smartphone is said to offer a “thinner, lighter design and faster performance”. It now measures 5.99mm in thickness, compared with 6.99mm for the previous Z Play, and weighs in at 145 grams, down from 165 grams.

It is powered by a 2.2GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, compared with 2GHz octacore Snapdragon 625. Motorola lists versions with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, whereas the previous Z Play was 3GB only, and also new is a 64GB storage version alongside the 32GB standard.

Another notable change is the main camera. Whereas the 2016 device had a 16MP main camera, the new one adopts “12MP 1.4um dual autofocus pixel” technology. The company promised “brighter, sharper photos, even in low light”.

Other features include Night Display, which adjusts the screen at night to reduce blue light output, and a redesigned fingerprint reader.

Moto Z2 Play first launches in Brazil, with a global rollout later this month. It will cost $499 via Motorola’s online store.

New Mods
Four new mods were unveiled, which add features to the smartphone through an attached peripheral.

Moto GamePad enables users to use the smartphone as a handheld gaming console. It offers dual control sticks, d-pad and action buttons, with 1035mAh built-in battery.

An updated JBL SoundBoost speaker offers ten hours of playback and a water-repellent coating. Available in red, blue or black, it also features a “more premium design with fabric and improved contours”.

Two Mods are related to power. The TurboPower Pack adds an extra day of battery life, or can be used to recharge the main battery, while the new Style Shell adds wireless charging.

Available globally later in 2017, GamePad and JBL SoundBoost each cost $79.99, TurboPower Pack “starts at” $79.99; and Style Shell with Wireless Charging is $39.99.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

