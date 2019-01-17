LG set for second-screen smartphone - Mobile World Live

LG Electronics is reportedly planning a smartphone with an option for “second screen attachment”, providing an alternative to anticipated flexible screen devices in the quest for larger displays.

According to CNet, the device will have an option for a “sort of case with a screen”, which could potentially double the size of the screen available to users. LG has previously dabbled with different screen formats, for example with the dual display V10 which featured a smaller always-on screen.

The report suggested that LG will unveil multiple devices at MWC Barcelona next month. It is unclear if the multi-screen support will feature in its anticipated G8 flagship, or will be for a separate device.

And as with key rival Samsung, LG has also been linked with a foldable smartphone. Both South Korean companies were at the forefront of curved screens, and within LG is a dedicated display business.

LG’s woes in the mobile market have been well documented: the company has suffered a period of prolonged losses, despite having released a number of well-regarded smartphones. With Samsung set to announce its new flagship in the week ahead of the Barcelona event, the company will go up against rivals such as Huawei in the battle to secure headlines.