English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG lines up V40 launch

03 OCT 2018

LG Electronics will today announce its latest high-end smartphone, V40 ThinQ, having already begun previewing the features of the new device.

V40 ThinQ will see LG join the ranks of vendors offering devices with triple rear cameras. The company previously offered dual camera smartphones with regular and wide angle lenses: reports suggest this will be joined by a dedicated telephoto camera to deliver the full set.

The vendor also used the “Take 5” tagline on its invitation, indicating the front of the device will feature two cameras. Again, it is not the first vendor to go with dual front lenses, with reports pointing to 8MP regular and 5MP wide angle cameras which also offer 3D face identification capability.

LG itself said the smartphone will offer “smooth touch, unique colour and seamless form”. Lee Jung-hoon, head of design, noted: “We wanted customers to be pleasantly surprised by the feel of LG V40 ThinQ when they first hold it in their hands”.

Design credentials
The company said it used a “proprietary Silky Blast” treatment to etch microscopic pits on the rear glass, which makes it less slippery and less prone to fingerprints, without affecting the durability. All “non-essential” visual elements are hidden, with the only outlines being for the cameras and speaker.

LG V40 ThinQ is also almost half an inch larger than its predecessor, but is said to maintain the same comparable width for a secure grip. The bezels have also been slimmed to offer an edge-to-edge effect, meaning the device remains “among the lightest and thinnest in the industry for a phone with display measuring greater than six inches”.

While the company has not detailed the internals, it is likely the smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options.

The company touted colours including “aurora black”, “Platinum grey” and “Moroccan blue”, with a new red version (“carmine red”) replacing the earlier “Raspberry red”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Russia fines LG over price fixing

LG bolsters mid-tier with Q7 family

LG ups software focus
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association