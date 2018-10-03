LG lines up V40 launch

LG Electronics will today announce its latest high-end smartphone, V40 ThinQ, having already begun previewing the features of the new device.

V40 ThinQ will see LG join the ranks of vendors offering devices with triple rear cameras. The company previously offered dual camera smartphones with regular and wide angle lenses: reports suggest this will be joined by a dedicated telephoto camera to deliver the full set.

The vendor also used the “Take 5” tagline on its invitation, indicating the front of the device will feature two cameras. Again, it is not the first vendor to go with dual front lenses, with reports pointing to 8MP regular and 5MP wide angle cameras which also offer 3D face identification capability.

LG itself said the smartphone will offer “smooth touch, unique colour and seamless form”. Lee Jung-hoon, head of design, noted: “We wanted customers to be pleasantly surprised by the feel of LG V40 ThinQ when they first hold it in their hands”.

Design credentials

The company said it used a “proprietary Silky Blast” treatment to etch microscopic pits on the rear glass, which makes it less slippery and less prone to fingerprints, without affecting the durability. All “non-essential” visual elements are hidden, with the only outlines being for the cameras and speaker.

LG V40 ThinQ is also almost half an inch larger than its predecessor, but is said to maintain the same comparable width for a secure grip. The bezels have also been slimmed to offer an edge-to-edge effect, meaning the device remains “among the lightest and thinnest in the industry for a phone with display measuring greater than six inches”.

While the company has not detailed the internals, it is likely the smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options.

The company touted colours including “aurora black”, “Platinum grey” and “Moroccan blue”, with a new red version (“carmine red”) replacing the earlier “Raspberry red”.