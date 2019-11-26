 Huawei, Samsung, Oppo gain ground - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei, Samsung, Oppo gain ground

26 NOV 2019

South Korea-based Samsung, and Chinese vendors Huawei and Oppo increased their respective slices of the global smartphone market in Q3, boosted by offerings of entry-level and mid-range devices, data from Gartner showed.

Samsung remained the global market leader, with sales to end-users up 7.8 per cent year-on-year to 79.1 million units, boosted by what Gartner senior research director Anshul Gupta branded an “aggressive revamp” of its portfolio.

Huawei was the only top-five vendor to register double-digit growth, with 65.8 million units sold, up 26 per cent. The results were mainly driven by its performance in China, where it sold 40.5 million smartphones, which Gartner attributed to a rallying of local partners following a US trade ban, along with the vendor’s investment in sub-brands Honor and Nova, 5G development, and multichannel operations.

Oppo’s sales increased marginally from 30.6 million units in Q3 2018 to 30.8 million.

Apple and Xiaomi lost ground: the former’s sales fell 10.7 per cent to 40.8 million units, and Xiaomi’s numbers declined by 1 million to 32.2 million.

“In the Greater China market sales of iPhones continued to improve, however, it follows a double-digit decline recorded at the beginning of the year. The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max saw good initial adoption, which suggests that sales may be positive in the remaining quarter”, Gupta stated.

Overall
Gartner noted a continued drop in global smartphone sales, down 0.4 per cent to 387.5 million.

“Today’s smartphone user is opting for mid-tier smartphones over premium-tier ones because they offer better value for money. In addition, while waiting for 5G network coverage to increase to more countries, smartphone users are delaying their purchase decisions until 2020”, Gupta explained.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Huawei sells out foldable Mate X in China

ByteDance delves into smartphone sector

Xiaomi widens India smartphone lead
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association