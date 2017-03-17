Huawei reveals P10 Lite

Huawei announced a “Lite” version of its P10 smartphone, a cheaper sibling to the flagship with a mid-tier feature set.

The smartphone is said to “integrate the design values and engineering excellence” of P10. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen – slightly bigger than the 5.1-inches of P10 – with narrow (1.2mm) bezel.

However, it dispenses with the dual main camera set-up of its big brother, instead featuring a standard 12MP module with 1.25-micrometre (μm) single pixel sensor. It also has an 8MP front camera.

Battery life was talked up, with the 3,000mAh battery coupled with “Smart Power-Saving” and fast charging technology.

The device is powered by an octacore Huawei Kirin 658 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (with microSD expansion).

Huawei’s Knuckle Sense input technology also makes its debut in the Lite series. This enables customers to create shortcuts, for example by tapping or drawing on the screen to capture screenshots.

The P10 Lite is also said to be “more durable and corrosion resistant” than other competing smartphones. It will initially be available in black or gold, with other colour options coming later.

With a UK price of £299 (and available at the end of March 2017), P10 Lite is significantly cheaper than the P10 at £569.99.