Huawei eyes camera push in upcoming flagship launch

Huawei unveiled plans to launch a new flagship series before the end of the month, with the range focused on enhanced camera capabilities during a time of increased competition in the smartphone market.

In its Weibo account, the company’s Consumer Business CEO Richard Yu said its P50 line-up will bring a new mobile imaging technology which he said would be a pioneer in the industry. The range will initially launch in Huawei’s home market on 29 July.

Yu added the camera technology will introduce a “new era of mobile imaging”.

TechRadar reported the P50 will come with Vario-Summilux, a type of lens made by Leica, and an aspherical lens to reduce visual issues and improve photo quality.

A five-times optical zoom is another rumoured feature in the new series.

It is not the first time Huawei has bet on improved camera capabilities for its flagship ranges: a year ago it introduced a “golden snap” in the P40 series, a system capable of detecting and generating what it considers the best moment of a moving image.

The company has been struggling to maintain a leading position in the smartphone market after being hit by a US ban in 2019, and it agreed to sell its Honor brand to a Chinese consortium to avoid tougher restrictions on its operations.