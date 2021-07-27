 HMD touts durability with latest Nokia line - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

HMD touts durability with latest Nokia line

27 JUL 2021

HMD Global refreshed its Nokia-branded smartphone line, introducing three new devices including additions to its X-series and C-series and an update to the iconic 6310.

The headliner XR20 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus which HMD Global stated it tested by immersing in icy water, kicking a ball against it and spinning it across a gravel surface.

HMD Global described the XR20 as “a life proof phone”, explaining it had been built to survive “extreme temperatures, 1.8 metre drops and up to one hour under water”.

CEO Florian Seiche explained the company aimed to tap into consumer pain points around durability and longevity, in line with a report which found 73 per cent of consumers wanted to keep their phone for longer.

“At HMD Global, we are empowering people to avoid early device replacement and encouraging a more sustainable consumption through a longevity promise.”

The XR20 features a 48MP and 13MP dual camera, Ozo spatial audio and a range of imaging features. HMD Global added it pushed “the boundaries of mid-range” to include 5G and 15W wireless charging. It comes in two colour options and will cost a global average of €499.

C30 and a classic
The €99 Nokia C30 includes two firsts for the brand, a 6000mAh battery and a 6.82-inch HD+ display.

The company said the battery provides three days of energy on a single charge and the device, like the XR20, was built with durability in mind, featuring a polycarbonate shell.

HMD Global continued its classic device theme with an updated version of the 6310.

Costing €40, the company stated it had reimagined the phone for today’s users, including larger push buttons, an ample display, new zoomed-in menus, larger font options and longer battery life.

The vendor also introduced a new set of earphones, the Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Devices

Tags

