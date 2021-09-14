HarmonyOS 2.0 upgrades top 100M

The number of Huawei smartphone users in China migrating to its HarmonyOS 2.0 exceeded 100 million since the vendor upgraded the platform just more than three months ago.

In a post on Chinese micro blog site Weixin, Huawei imparted more model upgrades are planned to extend the reach of the OS, which currently runs on 57 own-brand and 27 Honor smartphone models, and nine tablets.

The company expressed a goal to release HarmonyOS 2.0 update globally without setting a timeline.

In a statement, executive director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group Richard Yu (pictured) argued HarmonyOS 2.0 offers a simpler way to connect and more convenient services with multiple devices.

“HarmonyOS will become the operating system base in the Internet of Everything era as Huawei works with partners to build an open, open source, and trustworthy smart industry ecosystem.”