 HarmonyOS 2.0 upgrades top 100M - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

HarmonyOS 2.0 upgrades top 100M

14 SEP 2021

The number of Huawei smartphone users in China migrating to its HarmonyOS 2.0 exceeded 100 million since the vendor upgraded the platform just more than three months ago.

In a post on Chinese micro blog site Weixin, Huawei imparted more model upgrades are planned to extend the reach of the OS, which currently runs on 57 own-brand and 27 Honor smartphone models, and nine tablets.

The company expressed a goal to release HarmonyOS 2.0 update globally without setting a timeline.

In a statement, executive director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group Richard Yu (pictured) argued HarmonyOS 2.0 offers a simpler way to connect and more convenient services with multiple devices.

“HarmonyOS will become the operating system base in the Internet of Everything era as Huawei works with partners to build an open, open source, and trustworthy smart industry ecosystem.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

Tags

