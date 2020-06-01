Google delays Android 11 launch - Mobile World Live

Google indefinitely postponed a launch of its latest mobile operating system, Android 11, stating the timing was not right for the move.

A beta release of the OS was due to take place at a dedicated event on 3 June, but in a Twitter post the Android developer team stated the move was put on ice because “now is not the time to celebrate”.

Planned new features in the platform include compatibility for foldable smartphones, hinged-angled sensors, 5G visual indicators, enhanced user privacy features and improved biometric authentication.

The search giant stated it would provide further details regarding an updated launch timeline soon.

It previously cancelled its Google I/O event, scheduled to run from 12 May to 14 May, due to concerns about the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The gathering usually opens the curtains for the launch of new hardware developed by the company, along with features for its Android operating system.