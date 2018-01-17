English
HomeDevicesNews

Gionee set for continued international push

17 JAN 2018

Smartphone maker Gionee said it will “further expand its footprint throughout global markets in 2018”, with a focus on “Southeast Asia and the Belt and Road countries”, to boost its brand awareness and global reach.

The company said it “firmly established” footholds in Nigeria, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, UAE, Egypt, Kenya, Philippines and Vietnam.

In 2017, the China-based vendor announced eight FullView display smartphones, which it said marks it out as “the first mobile phone manufacturer in the world to offer breakthrough FullView display technology on every product in its portfolio”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

