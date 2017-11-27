Gionee unveils full-screen smartphone line

Smartphone maker Gionee unveiled eight devices for China and global markets, each of which features a “FullView” display, which it said makes it the first mobile phone maker to offer such technology on every product in its portfolio.

The company said offering such screens on all of its devices, not just premium models, “puts the brand at the forefront of the technological breakthrough driving market growth”. It said to do this it leveraged its “vast R&D and manufacturing resources, extensive sales network and strong supply chain integration”.

This included “close cooperation with Samsung to implement its AMOLED screen technology”, with Gionee stating it is “one of the few smartphone makers to get a steady supply of this state-of-the-art technology”.

Four of the eight devices will be sold worldwide, with S11 (pictured) being its “flagship product for overseas markets, targeting young, influential, fashionable consumers”. It features four cameras, with 16MP and 8MP units on the front; 16MP and 5MP rear.

S11 offers a 5.99-inch, 18:9 ratio, screen and is powered by an octacore MediaTek processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (with expansion slot). It runs the Android 7.1-based Amigo 5.0 platform.

It is joined by an S11S sibling for China, with 20MP and 8MP front, and 16MP and 8MP rear cameras – “the best camera capability in Gionee’s portfolio” – with customised photo processor. It has a 6.01-inch screen.

Also at the high-end, Gionee unveiled M7 Plus for China, which is “expected to appeal to professionals who need next-level security”. It sports a “dual security chipset that guarantees the security of payment, system and data”, the vendor said.

Features of the Qualcomm-powered device include a 6.4-inch screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of ROM and “battery capacity up to 5000mAh”.

M7 Plus is also said to be “the first Chinese-brand phone to offer wireless charging, the first to have artificial intelligence, and Automatic Speech recognition to cancel orders and provide fast payment with a single touch”.

Pricing for M7 Plus is CNY4,399 ($667), with S11 priced CNY1,799 and S11S at CNY3,299.

Other new devices are S11 Lite, M7, M7 Power, M7 Mini and F205.