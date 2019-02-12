Fitbit debuts corporate-focused trackers - Mobile World Live

Wearables company Fitbit introduced two devices targeting corporate customers, which are not being made available directly to consumers.

It said the devices will be available “exclusively through Fitbit corporate, wellness, health plan, and health system partners and customers of their organisations, participants and members”.

Alongside its existing consumer tracker business, where the market is less than inspiring, Fitbit has been working to boost its presence in business-to-business healthcare applications. This, alongside its growing smartwatch business, is intended to provide a remedy to softness in fitness bands.

The vendor previously noted opportunities in chronic health management, a growing issue for both enterprises and healthcare providers, prompting the adoption of technology solutions (including both devices and supporting services).

Fitbit’s new products are Inspire and Inspire HR, the latter of which (as the name suggests) gains heart rate monitoring over its sibling. Both offer core tracker functions including activity and sleep tracking.

Some reports state the device is Fitbit’s cheapest but, as it is not available for consumer sale, it has not published prices. Volume discounts are also likely to be in place.