 EE taps Qualcomm for Wi-Fi 7 router
HomeDevicesNews

EE taps Qualcomm for Wi-Fi 7 router

20 SEP 2023
Remote working with multiple devices from home

UK operator EE teamed with Qualcomm to develop a next-generation router based on the chip giant’s Wi-Fi 7 platforms, with the home broadband kit set to launch in 2024.

In a statement, the BT Group subsidiary noted emerging digital services such as cloud gaming, streaming and XR/AR are expected to rack up the demand for broadband connectivity in the next five years, in turn driving the requirement for new network solutions.

To meet this demand, EE stated its next generation router will include Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 7 chipsets and is expected to support an increase in peak data transmission speeds and broader capacity.

EE currently supplies Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 routers, and the operator noted its plan to launch a “next-generation” Wi-Fi 7 comes as the use of technology is expected to evolve in the coming years.

The operator claimed its subscribers will be amongst the first customers to get access to the product, though EE did not detail a specific launch date.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

