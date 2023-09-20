EE taps Qualcomm for Wi-Fi 7 router

UK operator EE teamed with Qualcomm to develop a next-generation router based on the chip giant’s Wi-Fi 7 platforms, with the home broadband kit set to launch in 2024.

In a statement, the BT Group subsidiary noted emerging digital services such as cloud gaming, streaming and XR/AR are expected to rack up the demand for broadband connectivity in the next five years, in turn driving the requirement for new network solutions.

To meet this demand, EE stated its next generation router will include Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 7 chipsets and is expected to support an increase in peak data transmission speeds and broader capacity.

EE currently supplies Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 routers, and the operator noted its plan to launch a “next-generation” Wi-Fi 7 comes as the use of technology is expected to evolve in the coming years.

The operator claimed its subscribers will be amongst the first customers to get access to the product, though EE did not detail a specific launch date.