Deutsche Telekom eyes wider 5G access with T Phone

Deutsche Telekom unveiled a pair of own brand handsets priced below €250 for launch across ten of its European markets, a move the operator group believes will increase consumer accessibility of 5G.

The T Phone device has been produced in collaboration with Google and is set to be available on 5 October in Austria; Croatia; Czech Republic; Hungary; Montenegro; North Macedonia; Poland; Romania; and Slovakia.

Deutsche Telekom plans to make the devices available in its home market of Germany in early 2023.

The operator noted creation of the devices took inspiration from the “expertise and economies of scale” of Revvl, the own brand line available from its US subsidiary.

“At a time when the high price of 5G smartphones is a barrier for many to access fast connected technology, the launch of T Phone and T Phone Pro is an important step in narrowing the digital divide,” it added in a statement.

In terms of specs, the standard T Phone has a 6.52-inch display, 4500mAh battery, octacore Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 50MP main unit and a 5MP front camera.

T Phone Pro offers a 6.82-inch screen, 5000mAh battery, uses the same chipset, but has an extra main camera and an upgraded front module.

Both smartphones run Android 12.

The standard handset will be priced at €199 with the Pro at €249. Deutsche Telekom’s divisions will offer various tariff bundles starting at €1 per month.