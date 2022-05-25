Apple tipped to tap Vietnam for AirPod assembly

Kuo Ming-Chi, an Apple analyst with TF International Securities, predicted the vendor would turn to Vietnam to mass produce the next version of its AirPods as part of a broader diversification of its manufacturing base away from China.

In a series of tweets, the analyst tipped Apple to begin assembling AirPods Pro 2 in Vietnam during the back half of the year.

Kuo cited the AirPods Pro 2 “relatively” uncomplicated supply chain and a better production environment in Vietnam relative to other Asia Pacific countries as factors in Apple’s move.

However, Kuo explained the device will first be produced in China in the short term due to challenges replicating production to other countries.

Kuo noted there was less risk for Chinese AirPod assembly companies Luxshare ICT and Goertek in setting up facilities in Vietnam compared with India.

The analyst highlighted a report by The Wall Street Journal which tipped Apple to increase iPhone production in India and Vietnam.

Last month, Reuters reported Apple began manufacturing its iPhone 13 flagship in India.