HomeDevicesNews

Apple eyeing 3D face scanning – report

04 JUL 2017

Apple is apparently set to adopt 3D face scanning technology for its next-generation iPhone, which will be used to enable similar functions to its current fingerprint scanner, Bloomberg said.

While face unlocking of a smartphone is not new – it was a feature added to some Android devices as far back as 2011 – it has been based on 2D imaging, and not particularly secure. With tests showing devices unlocked with pictures, it has not generally been used as authentication for m-payment transactions and other applications where security is important.

But Apple is now planning to use 3D face scanning, which captures much more detail and could also be integrated with eye scanning to offer even more security. It could eventually replace the fingerprint scanner completely, it was reported.

Indeed, the days of the dedicated fingerprint scanner appear to be numbered: last week Qualcomm showcased fingerprint scanners which can work through a device’s touch screen, and reports state both Apple and Samsung are following this path. However, it is not clear if this will be included in devices scheduled for release in 2017.

Other companies are also following a similar route. At Mobile World Congress Shanghai last week, biometric security firm KeyLemon and imaging technology company SoftKinetic (a Sony subsidiary) demonstrated 3D face recognition using a front-facing camera on a smartphone.

“3D cameras offer valuable information to map the user’s face. 3D face recognition thus promises accurate, secured and user-friendly authentication as 3D cameras penetrate the mobile market,” KeyLemon said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Huawei looks for privacy boost from machine learning

Blog: Dismissing Huawei laptop push unwise

AR support, new watchOS in focus at Apple’s WWDC
Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

