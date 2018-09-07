English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Amazon tweaks HD 8 tablet

07 SEP 2018

Amazon updated its Fire HD 8 tablet, although it takes dedication to get far enough into the spec sheet to find the upgrades.

Expert Reviews reported the hardware changes are the addition of a 2MP front-facing camera with 720p video support, up from 0.3MP with VGA video in the previous unit. The microSD slot now accepts cards of up to 400GB capacity, compared with 256GB before.

The other key highlight flagged by Amazon was “always-ready, hands-free access to Alexa”. Previously, Alexa hands-free was only available when the device screen was on, or it was connected to a power outlet.

Kevin Keith, VP of Amazon Devices, said: “Fire HD 10 customers love having easy, hands-free access with Alexa, and we’re excited to bring that same experience to the all-new Fire HD 8.”

It also offers a Show Mode, which delivers full-screen visuals to complement Alexa voice responses. A related charging dock is available separately, which holds the device in a position for viewing.

As with the previous generation, Fire HD 8 includes an 8-inch (1280×800-pixel) screen, 1.3GHz quadcore processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and comes with 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage.

Fire HD 8 is available in four colours – black, blue, red and yellow – priced at $79.99, with shipping from 4 October. The Show Mode Charging Dock costs $39.99, or is available as part of a $94.99 bundle with the tablet.

Kids Edition
Also announced was Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which includes features such as a “kid-proof case” and two year guarantee. The package includes a one year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which offers more than 20,000 premium books; videos; audiobooks; educational apps; and games which have been “curated for age appropriateness”.

Available in blue, pink or yellow, it costs $129.99. Shipping is again from 4 October.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Amazon puts Alexa smart home credentials to the test

Amazon to boost Alexa with fresh brain power

Apple tipped for post-smartphone struggles
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association