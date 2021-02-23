 ZTE president targets 5G power, spectrum gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE president targets 5G power, spectrum gains

23 FEB 2021

MWC SHANGHAI 2021: ZTE president Xu Ziyang (pictured) argued development of 5G technology remains far from complete, noting more improvements need to be found in spectrum efficiency and power consumption.

After two years of deploying 5G infrastructure in China, he said ZTE considers the rollout is still in an introductory period and faces a number of technology and business challenges.

He argued the technology “needs to be more efficient and consume less power”.

“The feasibility of certain industry applications and security issues must be addressed, and business models based on 5G also need to be further explored.”

He added the industry must adopt Massive MIMO technology to make better use of spectrum, and employ cloud technologies to minimise interference between bands.

In three to five years, he expects to see intelligence and openness in the cloud along with network convergence, with AI vital to improving the efficiency of 5G networks.

With consumers now considering mobile connectivity as essential as electricity, water and gas, “we are investing in 5G technologies to prepare future networks to respond to the uncertainties of the outside world”, he stated.

He likened the difficulties of 2020 to extreme climate change, noting companies and ZTE’s partners must re-evaluate their positioning.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Telecom targets 5G network costs

Dtac accelerates 700MHz network rollout

Malaysia moves ahead with 5G plan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association