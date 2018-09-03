English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone trial brings 4G to remote Australia

03 SEP 2018

Vodafone Australia, the third largest mobile operator in the country, ran a rural trial to deliver 4G voice and data services in locations where commercial networks are not traditionally deployed, or where coverage is patchy or unavailable.

The six-week trial used two 4G hub devices, which delivered mobile coverage across more than 8 square kilometres of a potato farm. The operator said the plug-and-play device – the regional coverage hub – also provides IoT connectivity, giving farmers the opportunity to automate their processes.

The hub can be quickly installed on a roof or exterior wall of a property by simply plugging it into a power source and connecting to an existing broadband internet connection, the operator said. It is approximately twice the size of a standard modem.

Vodafone CTO Kevin Millroy said: “Farmers face a particularly big challenge without reliable mobile coverage across their properties. The ability to make a call and access emails while working, let alone the opportunity to adopt new services and applications, just isn’t there without reliable coverage.”

He said a self-install solution removes the dependency that regional communities and farmers have on mobile operators, giving them the power to have mobile coverage quickly and easily, without needing to wait for a mobile tower to be built or existing infrastructure to be made available for co-location near their property.

The hub is expected to be released commercially in the second half of 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

VHA, TPG plan to merge in $11B deal

Australia operators push back over bid to ban Huawei

Telstra, Vodafone AU launch unlimited data plans
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association