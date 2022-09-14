Vodafone NZ teams with IoT asset tracking provider

Vodafone New Zealand forged a partnership with Digital Matter to offer local businesses end-to-end IoT asset tracking hardware and software running on the operator’s NB-IoT and LTE-M networks.

In a statement, Vodafone explained it will offer enterprise customers Digital Matter’s battery-powered asset tracking devices and white-label tracking software along with its connectivity packages and technical support.

Vodafone claimed its IoT network currently supports more than 1.6 million local connections.

“New Zealand businesses now have access to a flexible, simplified, and affordable asset tracking solution”, IoT service architect James Moore stated.

Digital Matter business development director Stuart German said the tracking service was “customised to meet the unique challenges and requirements of the New Zealand market”.

In August 2021, Vodafone announced plans to increase its IoT network footprint to more than 60 per cent of country.