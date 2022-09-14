 Vodafone NZ teams with IoT asset tracking provider - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ teams with IoT asset tracking provider

14 SEP 2022

Vodafone New Zealand forged a partnership with Digital Matter to offer local businesses end-to-end IoT asset tracking hardware and software running on the operator’s NB-IoT and LTE-M networks.

In a statement, Vodafone explained it will offer enterprise customers Digital Matter’s battery-powered asset tracking devices and white-label tracking software along with its connectivity packages and technical support.

Vodafone claimed its IoT network currently supports more than 1.6 million local connections.

“New Zealand businesses now have access to a flexible, simplified, and affordable asset tracking solution”, IoT service architect James Moore stated.

Digital Matter business development director Stuart German said the tracking service was “customised to meet the unique challenges and requirements of the New Zealand market”.

In August 2021, Vodafone announced plans to increase its IoT network footprint to more than 60 per cent of country.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ breaks IT links with former parent

Vodafone NZ launches MVNO reseller platform

Vodafone NZ inks deal to sell tower assets
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association