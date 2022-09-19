 VNPT, Nokia cooperate on private networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

VNPT, Nokia cooperate on private networks

19 SEP 2022

Government-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) inked a deal to work with Nokia to deploy private 4G and 5G networks at ports and airports across the country.

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop private wireless networks and smart applications for the transportation sectors, initially setting up a working group to work on potential projects, VNPT noted in a statement.

Ricky Corker, GM of global sales of Nokia, stated the cooperation will support Vietnam’s growing enterprise market, generating new business opportunities for VNPT.

The operator selected Finland-based Nokia as a 5G equipment supplier back in 2018.

VNPT’s mobile unit Vinaphone, Viettel and Mobifone began testing commercial 5G services in 2019 in parts of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, using trial licences.

Vinaphone is the third-largest mobile player in the country with 32.1 million connections at end-June, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. State-run Viettel is the leader with 60.5 million connections.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

DNB to cut costs with Ericsson energy-efficient radio

Docomo picks Nokia for RF planning

Singtel taps Intel kit for 5G MEC incubator
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association