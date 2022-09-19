VNPT, Nokia cooperate on private networks

Government-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) inked a deal to work with Nokia to deploy private 4G and 5G networks at ports and airports across the country.

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop private wireless networks and smart applications for the transportation sectors, initially setting up a working group to work on potential projects, VNPT noted in a statement.

Ricky Corker, GM of global sales of Nokia, stated the cooperation will support Vietnam’s growing enterprise market, generating new business opportunities for VNPT.

The operator selected Finland-based Nokia as a 5G equipment supplier back in 2018.

VNPT’s mobile unit Vinaphone, Viettel and Mobifone began testing commercial 5G services in 2019 in parts of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, using trial licences.

Vinaphone is the third-largest mobile player in the country with 32.1 million connections at end-June, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. State-run Viettel is the leader with 60.5 million connections.