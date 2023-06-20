True Corp sets zero e-waste landfill target

Thai operator True Corp targeted reducing the amount of electronic waste sent to landfill to zero by 2030, as it kicked off a campaign to encourage customers to drop off used devices at collection points at its retail stores and service centres.

CEO Manat Manawutthiwet stated one of its goals is to more effectively manage its overall environmental impact.

He explained the “True and dtac brands are distribution channels for more than a million mobile phones and devices per year”, adding the company is aware of its responsibility to manage e-waste in an integrated way based on international standards.

The executive added the e-waste project brings together the “strengths of our two organisations” to raise awareness about recycling and expands collections points to 152 sites nationwide.

True is partnering with All Now Logistics and Total Environmental Solutions, which will manage logistics and recycling operations.

Piyaporn Passakanon, True’s head of corporate sustainability development, said its e-waste target is in line with its sustainability goals of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

True merged with dtac earlier in the year, creating the largest operator in the country by subscribers on about 55 million.