 TPG, Nokia boost broadcast speeds with 5G uplink CA - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TPG, Nokia boost broadcast speeds with 5G uplink CA

10 AUG 2023
tower

Australia-based TPG Telecom demonstrated a 360-degree video broadcast on its 5G network using Nokia’s uplink carrier aggregation (CA) technology to achieve a peak throughput of 159Mb/s by combining two sub-6GHz frequency bands.

The demonstration combined 15MHz of spectrum in the 700MHz band and 90MHz in 3.6GHz using Nokia’s uplink equipment and AirScale baseband, massive MIMO and remote radio head products.

Nokia and TPG Telecom used a 5G device powered by a MediaTek mobile chipset fitted with its M80 5G modem.

In a statement, Nokia head of Oceania Andrew Cope argued 5G uplink CA technology “is vital for the immersive future needed to take industrial digitalisation to the next level”, adding 360-degree video streaming is a key building block of the metaverse.

The vendor cited research it commissioned from EY which showed broad awareness of the potential of the metaverse in industrial settings, in particular the ability to mix physical and virtual tasks to advance Industry 4.0 efforts.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association