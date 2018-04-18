English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thai regulator mulls penalties for True data breach

18 APR 2018

Thailand’s telecom regulator ordered True Move, the country’s second largest mobile operator, to determine the impact of a recent leak of users’ personal data and prepare to compensate those affected.

The call by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) followed a notice sent to True in March by Niall Merrigan, a Norway-based cybersecurity researcher, who said he accessed the data of 11,400 True customers’ data stored in iTruemart on Amazon Web Services, Bangkok Post reported.

NBTC is conducting a formal investigation into the data leak and is considering penalties, the newspaper said. Copies of the ID cards of the customers affected were made public.

True defended its security measures and said it took steps last week to protect its retail platform from future hacks.

Merrigan wrote in a blog “there was no security at all protecting the files… if you found the URL, you could download all their customers’ scanned details”.

Security experts said he used special tools to access the information.

Pakpong Pattanamas, deputy director for mobile business at True, said personal data on its online retail platform is not readily accessible to the general public, Bangkok Post reported. He said True is considering taking legal action against Merrigan for the hack.

NBTC plans to ask the country’s major mobile operators to clearly outline their data protection measures.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Data fuels Thai mobile sector growth in H1

Thai operators unite to oppose 3G/4G price caps

Thailand’s AIS, True plan nationwide LTE-A service this year
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association