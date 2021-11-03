Telstra Enterprise wins major defence deal

Australian operator Telstra renewed a contract with the Department of Defence (DoD) to boost wireless coverage by introducing 5G in selected areas and deploying a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 programme.

In a statement, Telstra explained the deal spans five years, is worth more than AUD1 billion ($744.1 million) and is Telstra Enterprise’s largest customer contract ever.

The DoD has an option to extend the contract by up to three years.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn (pictured) noted it is “committed to working with the Australian government to ensure a thriving and safe digital economy and society”, including giving the military access to world-leading technology.

The deal also covers full software-defined WAN capabilities to provide more flexible, self-healing and predictive networks.

Telstra noted the agreement creates significant opportunities for local industry, building on its work with more than 30 Australian suppliers to provide DoD about AUD50 million in technology services a year.