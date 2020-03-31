 Telenor Myanmar acquiesces to website block order - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor Myanmar acquiesces to website block order

31 MAR 2020

Telenor Myanmar backed away from a brewing fight with authorities, dropping resistance to an order to block access to more than 200 websites deemed to contain explicit content or misinformation after initially claiming it didn’t have a strong enough legal footing to do so.

In a statement, the operator explained it hesitated to take action against sites branded as peddling fake news, because it had been “unable to establish sufficient legal basis”. It argued its role is to “provide a telecommunications channel” and it does not “and should not select or alter the content of communications” over its network.

A Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) order targeted 221 sites in total, though Telenor noted it initially only took action against 154 which its own assessment confirmed contained adult or explicit content.

However, “after further dialogue” with MoTC, it pressed ahead to block the remaining sites due to concerns its broader mobile services could be affected if it failed to do so.

It explained it will continue discussions with MoTC to try to limit the duration and scale of the block.

The country’s other operators, state-owned MPT, Ooredoo Myanmar and military-run Mytel, appeared to have complied with the takedown order, local media reported. They have not issued statements regarding the directive.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telenor names new chief for Myanmar

Telenor completes NB-IoT trials in Myanmar

Telenor, MPT expand Myanmar 4G networks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association