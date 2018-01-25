English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telcos underestimating transformation risks

25 JAN 2018

LIVE FROM WEDO TECHNOLOGIES APAC USER GROUP, KUALA LUMPUR: An expert on communications risk and assurance fears telcos will fail to properly address the dangers associated with digital transformation because they aren’t allocating sufficient resources to keep up with the exponential increase in threats.

Eric Priezkalns, editor of CommsRisk and a member of the Risk & Assurance Group (pictured), which offers free information and advice to risk and assurance professionals, said during a keynote the telecoms industry is facing a risk explosion and no one is in a strong position to deal with it as the dangers are multiplying and getting more severe.

“The genie is out of the bottle, the data is all over the place, people are getting hacked all the time. You get bored of the news headlines because every week somebody is getting hacked. That shows how far behind we are and we need to be able to address these issues,” he said.

“Put simply, not enough attention is being given to all the ramifications of change. There is a danger that only a few specific risks are properly mitigated, giving a false confidence that the broad swathe of potential pitfalls have been covered, when the reality is that they have not even been properly considered,” he explained.

The launch of IoT services is adding to the complexity: “Connectivity creates new business models and traffic on our networks. But a lot of the new devices collect data and are new entry points for risks to our businesses that we never considered before. We have more weak links in our security chain than ever before.”

Making money
Priezkalns argued it’s not going to be easy to make money from digital transformation: “We need risk managers to step up and say let’s not put our business at risk because of the reputation damage and the potential financial liability if data is lost. We’ve seen shareholder value be destroyed in big telcos as a result of hacking.”

While everyone can agree a million-dollar revenue leakage is a lot of money, he said a big hack can take billions off the value of a company: “That’s why I encourage you to focus on protecting the value of your company. We need an integrated approach, combining data protection, IT security and fraud teams.”

He noted there are significant dangers associated with storing and analysing lots of customer data, and asked if telcos really have the right skills and people in place?

Data management requires up-skilling staff and changing people’s remit, which is an opportunity for people to cover more than they have in the past, he said. He also suggested operators create chief risk officer positions, with responsibility for exploring threats collectively.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel appoints head of cyber security unit

Kaspersky sees 90M malicious attacks this year; IoT fuelling concerns

China ready to enact strict cyber security law
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association