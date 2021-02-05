Spark hires Oracle veteran to lead cloud unit - Mobile World Live

Spark New Zealand appointed Heather Graham, a 23-year veteran with Oracle, as head of its cloud managed services business, as it looks to beef up its enterprise service offering.

Graham will take over as CEO of CCL on 31 March.

Spark customer director Grant McBeath stated Graham brings an “impressive pedigree as Oracle’s thought leader on cloud and will undoubtedly help unlock the value and potential of CCL’s offering” for New Zealand business.

The operator said at Oracle she was led two start-up initiatives, created the company’s Cloud Global Business Unit and led development of its growth in cloud.

In September 2020, Spark chair Justine Smyth identified IoT, digital health and sport segments as growth drivers for the next three fiscal years, alongside established wireless, broadband and cloud units.

Spark is New Zealand’s second-largest mobile operator with 2.51 million connections and a 38.5 per cent market share, Q4 2020 data from GSMA Intelligence showed.