 Spark hires Oracle veteran to lead cloud unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark hires Oracle veteran to lead cloud unit

05 FEB 2021

Spark New Zealand appointed Heather Graham, a 23-year veteran with Oracle, as head of its cloud managed services business, as it looks to beef up its enterprise service offering.

Graham will take over as CEO of CCL on 31 March.

Spark customer director Grant McBeath stated Graham brings an “impressive pedigree as Oracle’s thought leader on cloud and will undoubtedly help unlock the value and potential of CCL’s offering” for New Zealand business.

The operator said at Oracle she was led two start-up initiatives, created the company’s Cloud Global Business Unit and led development of its growth in cloud.

In September 2020, Spark chair Justine Smyth identified IoT, digital health and sport segments as growth drivers for the next three fiscal years, alongside established wireless, broadband and cloud units.

Spark is New Zealand’s second-largest mobile operator with 2.51 million connections and a 38.5 per cent market share, Q4 2020 data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark brings 5G to Auckland

Vodafone NZ consumer complaints rise

NZ operators slam arson attacks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association