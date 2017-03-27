English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Smart steps up Philippines LTE rollout plan

27 MAR 2017

Smart, the wireless subsidiary of Philippines operator PLDT, announced it is accelerating its 4G network upgrade programme with plans to cover 785 municipalities by the end of 2017.

The commitment is about half the target specified in a three-year network rollout plan submitted to the National Telecommunications Commission in July 2016. The operator, after jointly acquiring the telecoms assets of San Miguel with rival Globe Telecom, committed to covering 95 per cent of the population, or 1,551 cities and municipalities, by end-2018.

Smart aims to roll out 2,165 sites using LTE in low-spectrum bands and 3,568 sites in high-spectrum bands, said Joachim Horn, chief technology and information advisor for PLDT and Smart.

He said the backbone of the company’s digital strategy is its comprehensive network modernisation and expansion programme which will re-equip cell sites to use the 700MHz and 850MHz low-frequency bands. The plan also includes deploying sites using the 1800MHz and 2100MHz higher frequency bands to increase the capacity of each cell site.

Smart’s network investments have been paying off, Horn said, noting initial tests in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu – where upgrades are ongoing and expected to be completed in the next few months – show average LTE download speeds of 20Mb/s to 23.3Mb/s where the new cell site facilities have been installed.

PLDT announced it will boost capex to PHP46 billion ($916 million) this year, after spending PHP42.8 billion on capex in 2016.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

4G growth fuels strong 2016 for China Mobile

Philippines internet access jumps 27% to 60M

Blog: Philippines sets stage for new entrant
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association