 Smart doubles SIMs registrations - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Smart doubles SIMs registrations

16 JAN 2023

Smart Communications, the mobile unit of PLDT, doubled the number of SIM registrations since early January, with the total count including prepaid, post-paid and corporate customers surpassing 10 million.

Nearly a quarter of its 2 million post-paid subscribers registered by 15 January. The prepaid count reached 9.4 million of its 66.6 million total. Some 182,000 corporate clients registered.

Smart Communications recorded 5.2 million total registrations by 2 January, less than a week after its SIM registration portal went live.

The operator advised subscribers in a tweet to register their SIMs to fight against online scammers and predators.

Globe Telecom recorded 8.8 million SIMs registered, 10 per cent of its 87.9 million subscribers, data from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) showed.

Dito Telecommunity reported 13.3 per cent, or 1.7 million, of its total subscribers registered.

NTC data showed 12.2 per cent of the country’s 169 million subscribers registered.

The deadline for registration is 26 April.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

