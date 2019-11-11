 SKT, LG Uplus get nod to acquire pay-TV operators - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT, LG Uplus get nod to acquire pay-TV operators

11 NOV 2019

South Korea’s competition watchdog gave conditional approval for the acquisition of two cable-TV companies by mobile operators, as they aggressively push to expand their footprints in the pay-TV sector, The Korea Herald reported.

The decision by the Fair Trade Commission gives the green light for SK Telecom’s ISP unit SK Broadband to acquire cable-TV operator t-broad for KRW4.7 trillion ($4 billion), and LG Uplus to purchase the country’s largest cable-TV company CJ Hellovision for KRW800 billion.

Both operators were ordered to take corrective action until the end of 2022 to limit price hikes and ensure consumers continue to have choice. These include a ban on increasing prices by more than the rate of inflation.

FTC chairperson Joh Sung-wook told The Korea Herald the moves aim to tackle apprehension over the impact on consumers from any reduction to competition.

Data from the Korea Communications Commission showed KT held a 31.1 per cent share of the pay-TV market at end-2018, followed by SK Broadband (14.3 per cent), CJ Hellovision (12.6 per cent), LG Uplus (11.9 per cent), t-broad (9.6 per cent) and D-Live (6.3 per cent), the newspaper wrote.

In July 2016 the commission rejected market leader SKT’s bid to acquire CJ Hellovision over concerns the move would curb market competition.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus reaps benefit of 5G

SK Telecom posts modest growth on 5G gains

Now Telecom taps SKT 5G skills
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association