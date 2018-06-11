SK Telecom, DJI sign drone streaming pact

SK Telecom (SKT), South Korea’s largest mobile operator, announced a deal to deliver real-time video streaming technology to drone maker DJI’s equipment.

The China-based civilian drone manufacturer will use SKT’s video technology to deliver low-latency live streams of HD footage on drones and handheld gimbal (image stabilising) products via mobile networks, SKT said in a statement. The agreement also covers global sales and marketing.

SKT said it is delivering T live caster, a technology optimised for live transmissions, stating the move will “expand the uses for drones across industries including agriculture, logistics, exploration, public safety and media and entertainment sectors”.

The service will initially be deployed in South Korea, the US and Japan, then will gradually be expanded to other countries.

Choi Nag-hun, SVP of SKT’s IoT/data business division (pictured, left), and Jan Gasparic, DJI’s head of global enterprise partnerships (pictured, right), signed the agreement at a ceremony in Shenzhen, China.