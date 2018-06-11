English
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom, DJI sign drone streaming pact

11 JUN 2018

SK Telecom (SKT), South Korea’s largest mobile operator, announced a deal to deliver real-time video streaming technology to drone maker DJI’s equipment.

The China-based civilian drone manufacturer will use SKT’s video technology to deliver low-latency live streams of HD footage on drones and handheld gimbal (image stabilising) products via mobile networks, SKT said in a statement. The agreement also covers global sales and marketing.

SKT said it is delivering T live caster, a technology optimised for live transmissions, stating the move will “expand the uses for drones across industries including agriculture, logistics, exploration, public safety and media and entertainment sectors”.

The service will initially be deployed in South Korea, the US and Japan, then will gradually be expanded to other countries.

Choi Nag-hun, SVP of SKT’s IoT/data business division (pictured, left), and Jan Gasparic, DJI’s head of global enterprise partnerships (pictured, right), signed the agreement at a ceremony in Shenzhen, China.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...



