Singtel earmarks $14M annually to training

Singtel committed to invest SGD20 million ($14.3 million) a year on talent development, detailing plans to set up an academy to improve training efforts for its 12,000 employees in Singapore.

In a statement, the operator explained the Singtel 8George learning centre will enable staff to sign up for training sessions at their preferred time, virtually or in person.

The operator also renewed an agreement with the Union of Telecoms Employees of Singapore (UTES), laying out plans to work together to identify skills gaps, co-create relevant training programmes and encourage employees to take up training opportunities.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said: “One of Singtel’s top priorities is building an agile, digital and future-ready workforce,” adding it will partner with the union to encourage its members to participate in training programmes.

The company signed a three-year agreement on training support with UTES in 2019.

In February 2021, the operator announced plans to hire more than 500 employees in Singapore over the next two years to work on 5G and emerging technologies and work with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic to expand the local talent pool.