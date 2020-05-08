 Reliance investment streak continues with $1.5B deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Reliance investment streak continues with $1.5B deal

08 MAY 2020

Reliance Industries’ tech subsidiary Jio Platforms scored its third major investment in less than a month, lining up an INR113.7 billion ($1.5 billion) deal with US-based venture capital group Vista Equity Partners.

In a statement, Reliance Industries said the investment buys Vista Equity Partners a 2.32 per cent stake in the tech unit, making it the third-largest stakeholder behind itself and Facebook, respectively.

Jio Platforms operates broadband and online commerce services, including Reliance Jio, the largest mobile operator in India by subscribers.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries’ chairman and MD, said Vista Equity Partners shares its “vision of continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem”.

Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith added the company is “thrilled” to back Jio Platforms’ efforts to “deliver exponential growth in connectivity across India, providing modern consumer, small business and enterprise software to fuel the future of one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies”.

The move follows recent investments from Facebook, which acquired a 9.99 per cent holding, and private-equity company Silver Lake (just more than 1 per cent), and brings the total raised to nearly $8 billion in little over two weeks.

In its recent fiscal Q4 earnings report (covering the period to end-March), Reliance Industries said the outside investments would help it achieve its goal of zero net debt ahead of a target of end-March 2021, set by Ambani during the company’s AGM in August 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Reliance Jio profit nearly triples as subs soar

Facebook pumps $5.7B into Reliance Jio stake

Facebook mulls Reliance Jio investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association