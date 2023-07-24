Philippines operators back connectivity rating system

Major operators in the Philippines forged an agreement with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) to establish a connectivity rating system to set internet quality standards in public and private establishments.

PLDT and mobile unit Smart Communications, Globe Telecom, Dito Telecommunication and fibre ISP Converge signed an MoU with DICT calling for collaboration between the private and public sectors.

In a statement, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy explained the Connectivity Index Rating will allow businesses and public institutions to optimise their requirements based on the volume of user traffic they accommodate.

The agreement is backed by the Private Sector Advisory Council’s Digital Infrastructure Group.

Operators proposed the index to the council and will create an accessible measure of indoor internet experience based on parameters including availability and consistency of Wi-Fi and mobile network signals, in room and common space coverage, and security.

Globe Telecom president and CEO Ernest Cu noted the agreement is “an important step towards truly enhancing the digital landscape” of the country.

Public and private sector players will be able to easily identify areas that need connectivity improvement, leading to efficient and effective network investments, he added.

Customers can immediately give feedback about their experience, which Cu said will ultimately contribute to improving overall internet service in the country.

PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said the initiative aligns with the group’s commitment to ensure the highest possible quality of internet and connectivity service, and supports government efforts to digitally transform the Philippines.

Under the agreement, a technical working group will be set up to establish a benchmark which property owners and state agencies will follow, PLDT stated.