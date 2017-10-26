English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus to cut jobs after outsourcing to Nokia

26 OCT 2017

Optus, the second largest mobile operator in Australia, announced it will outsource network management to Nokia starting April 2018, a move which could lead to up to 170 job losses.

The operator, with nearly 10 million mobile connections and a 31 per cent share, said management of its mobile network as well as assurance functions will be handled by Nokia in Australia and India from mid-2018, iTnews reported.

Optus’ outsourcing move will make 170 positions redundant. While some technical roles will be transferred to the Nokia team, Optus said it aims to shift remaining staff to other positions where possible.

An Optus representative said the changes to its structure are being implemented as part of a broader goal to move to a more streamlined and cost-effective model.

Separately, iTnews reported Optus made 70 workers in its business division redundant after a business efficiency review.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Small cell deployments paving way for 5G

Singtel profit falls despite strong revenue gains

Optus finalises 2G shutdown
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association