Optus to cut jobs after outsourcing to Nokia

Optus, the second largest mobile operator in Australia, announced it will outsource network management to Nokia starting April 2018, a move which could lead to up to 170 job losses.

The operator, with nearly 10 million mobile connections and a 31 per cent share, said management of its mobile network as well as assurance functions will be handled by Nokia in Australia and India from mid-2018, iTnews reported.

Optus’ outsourcing move will make 170 positions redundant. While some technical roles will be transferred to the Nokia team, Optus said it aims to shift remaining staff to other positions where possible.

An Optus representative said the changes to its structure are being implemented as part of a broader goal to move to a more streamlined and cost-effective model.

Separately, iTnews reported Optus made 70 workers in its business division redundant after a business efficiency review.