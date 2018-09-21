English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NBTC takes fresh swing at 900MHz sale

21 SEP 2018

Thailand’s telecoms regulator is pushing ahead with the sale of 900MHz spectrum, modifying a key condition in an attempt to stoke operator interest after previously failing to do so.

The auction is scheduled for 20 October, with an 8 October deadline for the submission of bids. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has removed a condition requiring the winner to be responsible for preventing interference between the 900MHz band and spectrum due to be awarded to future railway projects, The Nation reported.

NBTC had to ditch a previous attempt to auction the spectrum after operators declined to take part.

The timings contained in the latest rules appear to be an attempt to force operator dtac to participate in the sale after Thailand’s Central Administrative Court last week granted the company a three month extension covering its use of the 850MHz band (a concession expired on 15 September). The date for submission of bids is seven days before a deadline for NBTC to appeal the decision.

Last week NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith explained the regulator was against granting an extension because dtac had the opportunity to acquire 900MHz spectrum in the prior auction.

Revenue generation
The secretary-general is under pressure to sell-off the expired spectrum to generate revenue for the government, Bangkok Post reported.

In late August, market leader AIS and third-ranked dtac each acquired 10MHz of 1800MHZ spectrum for THB12.5 billion ($386 million), however the remaining seven blocks available went unsold.

It is unclear if NBTC’s amended 900MHz rules will succeed in bringing operators to the table. Second-placed True Move announced in June it would not participate in either auction because its existing 55MHz spectrum holding is sufficient for its current and future needs.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NBTC rejects dtac bid for 2G concession extension

Dtac exec identifies IoT as vital to 5G success

True hit with $3B fine following TOT row
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association