Malaysia fleshes out national 5G plan - Mobile World Live

 Malaysia fleshes out national 5G plan
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia fleshes out national 5G plan

25 FEB 2021

Malaysia’s media and telecoms regulator explained a national 5G plan unveiled last week aims to lower the costs operators face in deploying the technology, freeing them to focus on improving LTE coverage and invest more in innovative services.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated the plan to construct a nationwide 5G network would encourage operators to invest in the “right areas” and reduce duplication. It argued this was vital to enable service providers to continue deploying fibre, and improve 4G coverage and quality.

Its objective is to reduce infrastructure-based competition and encourage development of “truly game-changing” consumer and business services.

A special purpose vehicle established by the nation and governed by the MCMC will be allocated 5G spectrum and offer capacity to mobile operators on a wholesale basis.

MCMC said operators will have “open, fair and equal access” to the new network and there will be private sector involvement.

The government targets the launch of 5G services by the end of the year.

It previously postponed deployment of the technology to boost the focus on LTE.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

