 Line shifts founder to co-CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Line shifts founder to co-CEO role

29 MAR 2019

Japan-based messaging company Line appointed its founder Jungho Shin (pictured) to the position of co-CEO effective from 1 April as part of a broader effort to overcome flat user and revenue growth.

In a statement, Line said the appointment is part of “its next stage of development”: Shin will work to boost the competitiveness of its services and promote innovation, while current CEO and president Takeshi Idezawa will focus on the management side, covering revenue, organisational structure, human resources and recruitment.

Line’s monthly active users (MAUs) fell 2 per cent to 164 million in 2018. While overall revenue increased 18.7 per cent year-on-year to JPY28.8 billion ($261 million), its core communications and content business experienced a 4 per cent drop in turnover.

The appointment comes just after it announced it was partnering with Mercari on an alliance to drive adoption of cashless transactions in Japan. The Mobile Payment Alliance will allow users of Line Pay and Perpay to pay for goods across both brands’ merchant footprints. Line and Mercari called on other providers to join the alliance.

Line, one of Japan’s largest messaging companies, announced last month it would invest JPY20 billion into the mobile payments business.

To revive growth, the company said earlier this year it would invest in new business areas such as fintech, AI and blockchain.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True, Line Games form tech investment fund

Kakao profit hit by surge in investments

Tencent, Line plan Japan mobile payment service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association