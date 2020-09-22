 LG Uplus taps Google Cloud for 5G MEC - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus taps Google Cloud for 5G MEC

22 SEP 2020

LG Uplus became the latest South Korean operator to forge a partnership to accelerate mobile edge computing (MEC) use in 5G networks, tapping Google Cloud for AI and machine learning.

The operator’s CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi stated the partnership aims to open up new business opportunities for 5G MEC, while Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian said the companies will explore ways to use various edge computing technologies to create business value in South Korea and beyond.

LG Uplus will used Google Cloud data processing and analysis capabilities to develop new services, and plans to establish an MEC hub later this year to serve as a nationwide centre for the exchange of 5G service innovation.

SK Telecom forged a partnership with HP Enterprise covering 5G MEC platform developent in July, and is also working on a cloud business with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

It is also contributing to a GSMA programme to develop an interoperable platform for edge computing.

KT in January joined a coalition of operators, the 5G Future Forum, to develop interoperable 5G specifications, which bore its first fruit last month.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

